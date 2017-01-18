Wellmont offering low cost CNA training, clinicals at Bristol Regional

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Wellmont Health System announced this week it is offering another certified nursing training program with classes at Bristol Regional Medical Center and follow-up clinical at Wexford House.

Wellmont says the classes will begin on Tuesday, February 21 at the hospital and end on Wednesday, April 12.

CNAs provide basic care to patients, including taking vital signs, assisting with medical procedures, transporting patients and observing patients.

To qualify to enroll in the program, you’ll need to be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED and complete pre-class requirements such as an interview and a background check.

After completing the program, Wellmont says students must pass a state exam.

The cost for classes and clinicals are $250 – and the fee includes a textbook. If you are employed by Wellmont, the money will be refunded.

The deadline to apply for classes is Monday, February 6.

If you need some assistance with completing the application, there will be an enrollment session in the Bristol Regional Conference Center from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Velvet Vanover at 423-844-3954 or Betty Jackson at 423-844-3960 or click here.