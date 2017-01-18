TODAY: Governor Haslam to roll out parts of 2017 agenda

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee governor Bill Haslam is expected to announce today the first piece of his 2017 legislative agenda. He says It will focus on building and sustaining economic growth for future Tennesseans.

Governor Haslam says the state is poised for continued growth. He is expected to unveil his proposal to boost road funding at the state capitol. Haslam says any long-term road program to pay for the state’s $6 billion transportation backlog will likely include the state’s first gas tax hike since 1989.

In addition, Haslam says legislators want to see an equal tax cut in the general fund if the tax on gasoline is hiked. But Haslam has cautioned against hurling the state’s finances in the event of an economic downturn.

Haslam touts the state has cut $270 million in taxes since he took office in 2011.

His announcement will take place in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the State Capitol at 12:15 p.m. EST.

We’re told that additional pieces of the legislative agenda will be announced in the coming weeks.

Haslam is scheduled to deliver a State of the State address on January 30.

