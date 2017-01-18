Police respond to minor crash involving Kingsport City School bus; no injuries reported

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
police-lights

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers responded to a minor crash involving a Kingsport City School bus Wednesday afternoon.

According to KPD spokesperson Tom Patton, the school was turning left from Lamont Street to East Center Street when it turned too sharply and hit a car stopped in a turn lane.

Patton said there were 12 students on the bus when the crash occurred. None of the students and neither of the drivers were injured in the crash.

The bus driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain proper control of the bus.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s