Police respond to minor crash involving Kingsport City School bus; no injuries reported

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers responded to a minor crash involving a Kingsport City School bus Wednesday afternoon.

According to KPD spokesperson Tom Patton, the school was turning left from Lamont Street to East Center Street when it turned too sharply and hit a car stopped in a turn lane.

Patton said there were 12 students on the bus when the crash occurred. None of the students and neither of the drivers were injured in the crash.

The bus driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain proper control of the bus.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.