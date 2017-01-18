Man having ‘bad day’ prompts police response after setting car on fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Big Springs Road Wednesday morning after receiving a call that a man had set fire to a car and was reportedly acting strangely.

According to a SCSO news release, when officers arrived the man had barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

Officers were able to convince the man to come outside and speak with them after nearly two hours.

The man was unarmed and came outside without resistance.

When deputies asked the man why he set his car on fire, the man said he was “having a bad day.”

According to the release, the man was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.

No charges have been filed.

