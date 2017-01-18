LETTER: George H.W. Bush, wife not attending President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration

(CNN) – It looks like George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara will not be attending President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The 41st president sent a letter to Mr. Trump explaining the situation.

Apparently, Mr. Bush’s doctor doesn’t think sitting in the cold in January is a good idea.

The President wrote “My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six-feet under. Same for Barbara. So I guess we’re stuck.”

Saturday, Mr. Bush was hospitalized due to “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.”

Barbara Bush was admitted this week, after “experiencing fatigue and coughing.”