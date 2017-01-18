Kingsport prepares to fix two crumbling roads

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is working to repair a couple of roads in the city, one of them leads to a popular tourist attraction.

A failing roadway on Bays Mountain Park Road is one of those expected repairs. The shoulder off the roadway is crumbling just inches off a cliff.

“You’ve got water that certainly flows beneath the road,” Bays Mountain Park Manager, Rob Cole said.

Water and gravity are to blame for a year’s long road problem.

“This is one of those things that happen over the course of years and not just months,” Cole said.

Just miles away on Riverport Road, city officials said there is a similar problem.

“It’s degradation of the stuff that is below the road,” Assistant City Manager of Operations, Ryan McReynolds said.

The City of Kingsport stepped in for both road improvement projects.

The Bays Mountain project is estimated at $200,000 and Riverport nearly $500,000.

“The Riverport Road fix is twice as long as the Bays Mountain fix,” McReynolds said.

McReynolds said the project will stabilize the structure below the road and will ensure safety.

The city is using tax payer dollars before road conditions get worse. McReynolds said the roads would have never gotten to the point where there was a safety issue.

Rob Cole said Bays Mountain sees more and more visitors each year and he’s grateful for the city’s help.

“We all enjoy this park and we hope to preserve that for years to come,” Cole said.

Both projects were approved unanimously at Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting.

The city hopes to fix both roads by Spring.

