Jewish community centers around country, including Nashville, receive threats

WKRN web staff Published:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jewish community centers around the country reported receiving bomb threats on Wednesday, including one here in Nashville.

Metro police responded to the Gordon Jewish Community Center in West Nashville just after 10 a.m. The building was cleared a short time later.

In Albany, 300 children and adults were inside the center there when it had to be evacuated. K-9s were used to clear the building; nothing was found and the scene was cleared.

The Gordon Jewish Community Center was evacuated due to a threat last week as well. Police said at this time there is no link between Wednesday’s incident and last week’s.

Similar threats have been reported in Connecticut, Alabama, and California.

