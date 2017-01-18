Home addresses, family information found on genealogy website a growing concern for police and people in Tri-Cities

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A website used to help people track their genealogy is raising concerns with police in the Tri-Cities. In a matter of seconds, almost anyone can find out how to track down your family.

“I find that alarming,” Danielle Johnson said.

It can be done, at the touch of a button through this website “FamilyTreeNow.com”

“That’s me right there,” Lisa Stout said.

Lisa Stout was shocked to find her information on the website.

“Oh it shows all of my relatives,” Lisa Stout said.

While this information is open and available to the public Lisa and others we spoke with are concerned about safety.

“I don’t like it, i don’t like it one bit,” Danielle Johnson said.

We found Danielle Johnson on Facebook, put her name in “FamilyTreeNow.com and showed up at her back door.

“It is too easy, it took you directly, I mean yea, it has my family attached to it, I don’t like that,” Johnson said.

Most of the information on family tree now can be accessed without a user name or password and is free and easy for anyone to get their hands on.

“It does bring up a safety concern,” Captain Joy Shoun said.

Especially for law enforcement officers. Captain Joy Shoun with Elizabethton police says while the website can legally post public information, officers could be put at risk.

“In the wrong hands or with the wrong intentions it can be dangerous, not to us as citizens and as people here in the community but as law enforcement officers,” Captain Shoun said.

Elizabethton police officers have been encourage to opt out of having their information listed on the website. Something Lisa Stout and Danielle Johnson supports.

News Channel 11 reached out to “FamilyTreeNow.com but we have yet to hear word back.

If you don’t want your information on “Family Tree Now” GO to the website and scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “contact us.” From there, you can click the “opt out” link.

