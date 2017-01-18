Hawkins County deputies seek man wanted in connection to burglary, fire at business

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a man accused of burglarizing an area business.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says on Sunday deputies responded to a fire at Express Hauling located at 224 Highway 70 North in Rogersville.

Deputies investigated and discovered that three dump trucks and a large garage were inside the building at the time of the fire – all were destroyed.

In addition, deputies learned that a 1989 Nissan pickup, toolboxes, and a large amount of tools were taken from the scene.

Deputies said they found the stolen truck at the home of Brandon West, 35, of Rogersville. Also according to a report, a search of the home resulted in the recovery of a large amount of tools valued at more than $100,000.

Authorities obtained a warrant for the arrest of West – charging him with burglary and theft of property of more than $60,000 and less than $250,000.

If you have information on the whereabouts of West, contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office 423-272-4848 or Central Dispatch 423-272-7121.

The sheriff’s office is also assisting in the investigation conducted by the state’s bomb and arson team who says the fire wasn’t accidental.

Sheriff Lawson says this is an ongoing investigation and he could not provide any more details regarding this case.