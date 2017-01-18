Frank Theatres leaving Kingsport mall by end of April

frank-theatres

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport movie theater is leaving the Tri-Cities.

We obtained public documents that revealed why.

Those documents show that Frank Theatres is leaving the Kingsport Town Center by the end of April.

This comes after Sears announced that it was closing its store at the Kingsport Town Center.

City officials remain hopeful for the malls future. Back in December the Board of Mayor and Alderman voted to start negotiations on a possible tax incentive package for the mall that could bring in new anchor stores.

