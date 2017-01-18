Ex-Virginia Tech student wants slaying trial moved

Natalie Keepers
Natalie Keepers

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – A judge is considering a request to move the upcoming trial of a former Virginia Tech student charged in the slaying of a 13-year-old girl.

News media outlets report that Judge Robert Turk has taken under consideration the request from 19-year-old Natalie Keepers.

Left: An undated photo provided by Tammy Weeks shows her daughter, Nicole Lovell, posing when she was 10 in Blacksburg, Va. Right: A 2015 photo shows Nicole Lovell flashing a peace sign in Blacksburg, Va. (Photos: Tammy Weeks via AP)
Keepers is charged with being an accessory to kidnapping and murder and with helping hide the body of seventh-grader Nicole Lovell last year. Nineteen-year-old David Eisenhauer is charged with first-degree murder, abduction and hiding Lovell’s body. Their trials are scheduled for March.

David E. Eisenhauer, 18, of Columbia, Md., was arrested without incident early Saturday morning (Jan. 30). Eisenhauer is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.
David E. Eisenhauer

The judge also ruled that Keepers can wear civilian clothes during the trial.

