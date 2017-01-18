Crumbling building on Volunteer Parkway to be demolished soon

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – A building on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee had someone reaching out to us with concerns, saying it was crumbling into the roadway.

News Channel 11 reached out to Director of Public Works, Tim Beavers, who said the building is set for demolition in the next 2 or 3 weeks.

He said it was built in the late 1950s or early 1960s and has been used for several businesses over the years.

He said the building has had structural issues for a while and it had a water leak last winter making the issues worse.

Beavers said the process to have the building demolished has taken about a year.

