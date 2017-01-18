Court documents detail abuse allegations at senior living center

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – We’re learning new details about a reported abuse at a senior living center in Bristol, Virginia.

Family members of a 94-year-old woman who was a resident at Brookdale Bristol Senior Living Solutions set up a camera in her room after seeing bruising and changes in her mood.

Police say the camera captured Alex Samaniego abusing the patient.

Detective Bobby Nichols said because family members took action and set up this camera, they were able to make an arrest.

According to an affidavit, Alex Samaniego was responsible for the patient’s care at night at Brookdale Bristol Senior Living Solutions.

The video captured Samaniego throwing the patient onto a couch, then restraining her using his arm and body weight to her chest and neck area.

The affidavit said Samaniego later admitted to slapping the patient in the head while he was assisting her to the bathroom.

The patient had bruising to her shoulders and neck and had cuts on her face.

She was admitted to the hospital.

Family members had noticed something was wrong with the patient and purchased a camera last Monday. The alleged abuse was captured just 3 days later.

Detective Bobby Nichols said the family’s action to purchase a camera helped lead to an arrest.

“It helped in this case. It’s a great idea to do. We were able to move quicker on this case because of the evidence that we had from the camera,” Nichols said.

Officers say the alleged abuse went on for about a month.

Samaniego is charged with unlawful wounding. He is out of jail on $5,000 bond.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. released the following statement Tuesday:

“We were made aware of an allegation of abuse involving a former associate. The former associate was arrested by the Bristol Virginia Police Department. We have been cooperating with the local police as they continue to investigate. We cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

We are saddened by these allegations as having the trust our residents and their families is extremely important to us. We take the safety and wellbeing of our residents very seriously. This type of conduct or behavior by an associate is never tolerated under any circumstances.”

