Burkes Outlet to open in Kingsport Pavilion

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – City officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon a new store is opening in the Kingsport Pavilion on East Stone Drive.

We’re told a new Burkes Outlet store will soon locate to the shopping center.

According to Jeff Fleming, a building permit was issued Wednesday Burke’s parent company Beall’s, Inc.

The Florida-based company operates more than 500 stores across the U.S.

No other details about an official opening date were revealed.

There are currently Burkes stores in Bristol, Elizabethton and Greeneville.