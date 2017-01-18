Burkes Outlet to open in Kingsport Pavilion

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
eec32ac60b3046b882b3e7ab45795feb

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – City officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon a new store is opening in the Kingsport Pavilion on East Stone Drive.

We’re told a new Burkes Outlet store will soon locate to the shopping center.

According to Jeff Fleming, a building permit was issued Wednesday Burke’s parent company Beall’s, Inc.

The Florida-based company operates more than 500 stores across the U.S.

No other details about an official opening date were revealed.

There are currently Burkes stores in Bristol, Elizabethton and Greeneville.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s