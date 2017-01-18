BTES officials warn customers about phone scam

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services reported a phone scam that targeted customers Wednesday.

According to a BTES news release, customers were called and threatened with power disconnection unless they gave their credit card information over the phone or brought cash to a location not at BTES.

BTES officials said the caller identifies themselves as a BTES representative and tells the customer that their account is past due and that their electricity will be disconnected unless they are given credit card information or drop off the cash.

The caller tells them to not drop off the money at BTES, telling the customer it is the fastest way to ensure that their electricity will not be disconnected.

“BTES does not initiate calls to our customers requesting payments outside of our normal methods,” Mike Browder, CEO of BTES, said. “We don’t call and ask for credit card information over the phone. Our customers can pay by credit card, but they go through our website to set that up. We would never ask our customers to take cash to a location that is not the BTES Service Center on Volunteer Parkway to make a payment.”

BTES officials are asking customers to remain vigilant and to not give out personal information, including credit card numbers, over the phone.

Anyone who may receive a scam call is also asked to write down the number and report it to the police, as well as BTES.

According to the release, to verify the authenticity of anyone calling from BTES, call the main line at 423-968-1526.

