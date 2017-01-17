Unicoi Co. in need of paramedics, EMTs

By Published:
WEBPICMEDICONE

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Leaders from Unicoi County and the Town of Erwin met Tuesday for an update on the state of the ambulance services.

Two months ago, we told you leaders were considering dropping the current ambulance service, MedicOne, and creating their own service.

There are still 2 years left on the contract with MedicOne and leaders are wanting the service to meet the terms on its contract.

A task force will meet on January 31 at 2 p.m. at Erwin Town Hall to discuss how to move forward with the possibility of creating an ambulance service to serve Unicoi County.

“At that meeting I hope that we can discuss maybe creating an ambulance authority where we can provide our own ambulance services to the county,” said Erwin Mayor, Doris Hensley.

Leaders said in November, MedicOne was short one paramedic. As of Tuesday, Unicoi County leaders said the number has grown to 2.

If you are interested in applying as a paramedic or EMT, you can apply at: http://mediconeresponse.com/careers.html

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s