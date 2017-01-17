Sullivan County District Attorney taking over “Facebook murders” case

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – After a prosecutor wrote a detailed book about the case, the Sullivan County District Attorney is taking over the double murder case that gained national attention.

The case became known as the “Facebook murders” after investigators said a Johnson County couple was shot and killed by Marvin Potter in 2012. Investigators said Potter killed the couple after his daughter Jenelle Potter told him they had a social media dispute.

Since then, Marvin Potter, his wife Barbara, and daughter Jenelle were found guilty of first-degree murder in their deaths. All three are serving life sentences.

Now, Barbara and Jenelle Potter are trying to get a new trial and the defense has asked for a new prosecutor.

Assistant District Attorney in the First Judicial District, Dennis Brooks prosecuted all three Potter cases.

Months after the trial, Brooks released a book detailing the case titled “Too Pretty to Live: the Catfishing Murders of East Tennessee”

Around the time of the book’s release – back in February of 2016 – Brooks told News Channel 11, “There are things in the book that people who served on the jury probably didn’t know, there’s things in the book that some of the defense attorneys didn’t know about how we got from a case file to a conviction,” Brooks said back in February.

And now after reading the book, the defense attorneys told us they found information in the book they had never heard before that could have affected the outcome of the trial. The defense requested that Brooks and the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office remove themselves from this case, and they did.

“The allegation is there’s information from a book that was written by a prosecutor that contains new evidence and he may end up being a witness in the case,” Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said.

Now Staubus is taking over. The original trial evidence involved thousands of emails, texts, and social media records.

“There’s a lot of transcripts and a lot of materials to review,” he said.

In August, Staubus will serve as prosecutor when Barbara and Jenelle Potter return to the court room asking for a new trial.

