Man convicted of killing King College student sentenced 40 years

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Jamarcus Jackson, a man convicted of killing a King College student, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. That is the maximum punishment.

A Washington County jury convicted Jackson in November on charges of second-degree murder, assault, and reckless endangerment.

Jackson shot and killed Deshauyn Greer in December 2014 in a downtown Johnson City parking lot.

