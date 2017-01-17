Search canceled for father, toddler swept into ocean by wave

In this photo provided by the Oregon State Police taken Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, OSP troopers on all-terrain vehicles search a beach about two miles north of Cape Blanco, Oregon, where a father and his young son were swept out to sea Sunday as they walked near the surf. (Oregon State Police via AP)
NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a fathe

In this photo provided by the Oregon State Police taken Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter searches a beach about two miles north of Cape Blanco, Oregon, where a father and his young son were swept out to sea Sunday as they walked near the surf. (Oregon State Police via AP)
r and his young son who were swept into the sea by a wave along an Oregon beach.

The agency, along with Oregon State Police and other responders, searched unsuccessfully Sunday and Monday for 31-year-old Jayson Dean Thomas, of Elmira, Oregon, and his 3-year-old son.

Thomas and the boy had been walking Sunday on a beach about 2 miles north of Cape Blanco when the wave struck. The boy’s mother saw it happen and called authorities.

Crews in helicopters and search boats and state troopers in all-terrain vehicles found only the man’s jacket and a child carrier he had been wearing in the surf.

State Police spokesman Capt. Bill Fugate says the area where they were swept away is steep and the ocean was rough due to an approaching storm.

