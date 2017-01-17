SBK Animal Shelter hoping to build new facility in Kingsport

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Commission is considering purchasing land to build a new animal shelter.

This morning, Sullivan County – Bluff City – Kingsport (SBK) Animal Shelter leaders introduced a plan to close their two existing facilities, and open a new one on East Stone Drive in Kingsport.

Sullivan County’s animal shelter is facing a number of problems, including falling ceilings and backed up pipes.

“It can’t continue to go that way for much longer,” said operations manager Donna Davidson.

Across town in Kingsport, the walls are splitting, floors are cracking and there are issues with mice and bugs.

“It’s just not healthy at all, for the animals or for the employees and the staff,” Davidson said.

That’s why shelter leaders want to build a brand new facility and shut down the two existing ones.

It’s a joint effort, between Sullivan County, Bluff City, Kingsport and now the city of Bristol, Tennessee. The shelter is going through a rebranding and renaming process which will include Bristol, and the new formed organization will be identified as PETWORKS Regional Animal Service.

“We’re building something which everybody can be proud of,” said Tom Parham, president of SBK Animal Shelters.

Tuesday morning, Parham asked the Sullivan County Commission to buy one of three parallel lots on East Stone Drive in Kingsport.

Commissioners will vote on the $75,000 purchase in February.

“I would be surprised if we don’t have unanimous support of it,” Parham said.

Shelter leaders said the project is not only desperately needed, but also efficient.

“It’s just going to take a tremendous amount of money to fix all of the things that need to be fixed between the two shelters versus spending that money and building a brand new facility,” Davidson said.

The new facility’s intention is providing what’s best for the animals.

The city of Kingsport owns one of the three lots on East Stone Drive. Shelter leaders are hoping to purchase the third lot with money from Bristol, Bluff City, and SBK reserves.

