Moving truck spotted outside new Obama family home

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Spotted in Washington – a moving van outside the new Obama family home.

It’s an eight-bedroom rental in the upscale neighborhood of Kalorama. Their new neighbors will include Ivanka Trump and her husband and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

They plan to stay in the district until younger daughter Sasha finishes high school.

However, the Obamas will not be heading to their new home right after the inauguration.

Sources told CNN, the president will travel to Palm Springs, CA on Friday.

Obama says he and wife Michelle have,”…some catching up to do.” And he says he’s also looking forward to *not* setting an alarm.