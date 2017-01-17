Life saving awards presentation in Washington County, TN

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – First responders and citizens in Washington County, Tennessee were recognized for helping save the lives of people in the community.

The lifesaving awards were given to first responders and EMS crews for heroic efforts to save a life, primarily in cardiac arrest events.

These awards were given to employees who helped resuscitate or revive patients who suffered a cardiac arrest, and allowed them to return to a normal lifestyle.

Joey Cochran was saved last month. He collapsed at work and his brother-in-law stepped in to help save him until emergency crews arrived.

“I had collapsed back in December and had the EMS and my brother-in-law crew actually come and save my life. If it hadn’t been for them I wouldn’t be here today,” Cochran said.

His brother-in-law, Glen Woodfin, said he’s just happy he could help.

“It took a lot of people. You don’t really think about that but all these guys working together it was just a big team effort. once they all got there, all of them just had a big part to play and they did a great job,” Woodfin said.

Below is a list of the recipients:

Capt. Mike Cooke WC/JC EMS 12/15/16

Lt. Billy Jack Collins WC/JC EMS 3/28/16

Coty Malone – EMT-R WC/JC EMS 12/15/16

Ray Burchette – EMT-P WC/JC EMS 3/28/16

Jonathan Carrier – EMT-P WC/JC EMS 12/15/16

Ralph Hilbert – EMT-P WC/JC EMS 3/28/16

Adam McMcurray – EMT-A WC/JC EMS 12/15/16

Scott Chapman – EMT-R WC/JC EMS 3/28/16

Chason Freeman – EMT-A Jonesborough 12/15/16

Ian Keys – Fire Fighter JCFD 3/28/16

Jessee Rice – Fire Fighter Jonesborough 12/15/16

Adam Momberger – Fire Fighter JCFD 3/28/16

Ben Caldwell – Fire Fighter Jonesborough 12/15/16

M. Montgomery – Fire Fighter JCFD 3/28/16

Allen Woodfin – Citizen Brother in law 12/15/16

Eric Matheson – EMT-R WC/JC EMS 5/23/16

Capt. Mike Cooke WC/JC EMS 5/6/16

Laura Ward – EMT-A WC/JC EMS 5/23/16

James Bardinelli – EMT-P WC/JC EMS 5/6/16

Capt. Mike Skowronski WC/JC EMS 5/23/16

James McKinney – EMT-A WC/JC EMS 5/6/16

Ian Keys – Fire Fighter JCFD 5/23/16

James Hamilton – EMT-R WC/JC EMS 5/6/16

Chris Smith – Fire Fighter JCFD 5/23/16

Amy Freeman Citizen 5/6/16

Adam Momberger – Fire Fgtr. JCFD 5/23/16

