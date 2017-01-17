Legislation ensuring pensions, health benefits for retired miners and their families re-introduced

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – Ten U.S. Senators, including Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner, re-introduced legislation Tuesday that would ensure lifetime pensions and health benefits for retired miners and their families.

According to a Senate news release, Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mark Warner (D-VA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Bob Casey (D-PA), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Rob Portman (R-OH), Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Joe Donnelly (D-IN) introduced the Miners Protection Act.

Back in December, the Senate passed a continuing resolution which included a four-month proposal to fund retired miners healthcare through the end of April.

“At the end of the last Congress, Senate leadership pledged to work with us to ensure that we honor our promises to the thousands of miners – and their families – who are depending on their health and pension benefits to make ends meet in retirement,” Warner said. “We intend to hold them to that promise. These are hardworking Americans who spent their lives doing a difficult and dangerous job in order to power our country, and we owe it to them and their families to come through on those commitments. The Miners Protection Act is a bipartisan, responsible solution to address the underfunded UMWA pension plan, and I look forward to working with my colleagues, Republican and Democrat, to ensure that we step up and do right by these families.”

Kaine said that miners and their families, “have waited too long for action on the Miners Protection Act. Congress has a duty to uphold the basic promise we made to our coal miners and ensure that their lifetime pensions and health care benefits will be funded. I am proud to once again join a bipartisan group of my colleagues to stand up for miners on this critical issue.”

