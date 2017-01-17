Kingsport church honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through candlelight vigil

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Dozens of people packed Shiloh Baptist Church Monday for their annual Martin Luther King Junior candlelight vigil.

Pastor Kenneth Calvert reflected on the 1960’s where people couldn’t all worship together.

Monday night, people from all walks of life filled the pews of Shiloh Baptist Church for their annual candlelight vigil.

Music and prayer was on everyone’s minds as the Kingsport Police Department, youth organizations and others lit candles to give thanks, just days before the Presidential Inauguration.

“It was just a miracle in Kingsport,” Johnnie Mae Swagerty with New Vision Youth said.

Swagerty was thrilled with the turnout and hopes Martin Luther King’s message of unity stays with us. Swagerty hopes everybody will come together following the inauguration and accept it.

Pastor Calvert said the memory of Dr. King allowed him to realize how far we have come.

“He wanted people to be judged by their character not by the color of their skin, we haven’t gotten there yet but when we get there the moment will be so rich,” Pastor Calvert said.

Pastor Calvert said his heart has been made glad from Monday’s vigil.

Pastor Calvert said he will pray for Donald Trump’s success in the White House, just like he did for President Barack Obama and all the Presidents who came before him.

