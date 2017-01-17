Johnson City police arrest Unicoi man on evading arrest, child endangerment charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City say a Unicoi man is facing several charges after trying to avoid a traffic stop.

Police say on Monday night around 8:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop Richard Fountain. During the traffic stop, Fountain tried to run away.

Fountain is facing multiple charges including evading arrest, child endangerment, vandalism, criminal trespassing, shoplifting, and driving on a revoked license.

He is currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $6,000 bond. Fountain is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in the Washington County General Sessions court at 1:30 p.m.