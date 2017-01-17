JCPD investigating fatal crash on South Roan Street

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers confirmed that one person died and one was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

According to JCPD Sgt. Barker, the crash happened just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Roan Street and Bonita Drive.

One person died in the crash.

Another person was injured and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Barker said the road is blocked at the Shell station right in front of Tipton Haynes Historic Site and South Roan Street until Buffalo Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

