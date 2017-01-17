Investigation underway into Piney Flats building fire

PINEY FLATS, TN (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a building in Piney Flats Tuesday morning.

The Piney Flats Fire Department, Bluff City Fire Department and Avoca Fire Department crews were called to the fire on Piney Flats Road around 5:40 a.m.

Officials said no one was inside the building, but one firefighters was evaluated by medical personnel and treated on the scene.

Fire officials have turned over the investigation to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

