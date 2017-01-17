Gerald Sensabaugh introduced as David Crockett’s head football coach

JONESBOROUGH, TN- The David Crockett football team made a big splash this offseason, hiring former Dallas Cowboy Gerald Sensabaugh as Jeremy Bosken’s replacement. On Tuesday, Sensabaugh got a chance to meet with the public for the first time since taking the job.

“I retired and came back home and this is where I want to be,” said Sensabaugh. “The position opened up and it was a great opportunity for me to take advantage of it. I want to be here and I’m just glad they’re giving me this opportunity.”

Sensabaugh was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2005, playing for eight season in the NFL between Jacksonville and Dallas. He played college football at ETSU until the team was disbanded, transferring to North Carolina to finish his college playing career.

The former Dobyns-Bennett star spent last season as a volunteer assistant coach with the Indians, familiarizing himself with the current Northeast Tennessee football landscape. But after spending a year on the sideline coaching for free, Sensabaugh decided he wanted to lead his own program and crockett provided that opportunity.

“Coach (Graham) Clark was the one that told me about this job, honestly, and that shows you the type of guy he is,” said Sensabaugh. “My first chance to be able to fully head coach a team. I think we have the same vision going forward and it’s just a great opportunity for us to go out here and win some ball games and be a difference maker for these kids.”