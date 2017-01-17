Gate City police search for ‘dangerous’ man believed to be in Kingsport

GATE CITY, VA (WJHL) – Gate City Police Department officers are searching for a Norton, Va. man they consider dangerous following a brief police pursuit and crash on U.S. Highway 23 Monday.

According to a news release, officers tried to stop a black Chevrolet Cavalier that was traveling south on Highway 23, but the vehicle sped away from officers.

Police gave dispatch the tag number of the Chevrolet, which reportedly hit a median before crashing into another vehicle.

The driver — identified as Ace Moppin Rose, 35 — has a long history of run-ins with law enforcement.

In the vehicle, officers found several drugs in the car, which included methamphetamine, several methamphetamine pipes and other powdery substances.

Police also found concealed weapons, as well as possible stolen radio equipment.

Rose and the victim of the crash were both taken to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment.

According to the release, Rose left the hospital sometime during the night and there are outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He was charged with two counts of possession of schedule 1 or 2 narcotics, unlawful bodily injury, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, reckless driving- endangering life and driving on a revoked drivers license.

Other charges are pending.

Police said Rose should be considered dangerous upon police contact and said he will likely run again. He is believed to be in the Kingsport area.

