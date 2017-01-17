Fishermen rescued after stranded at Weir Dam in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tuesday morning, Sullivan County emergency crews rescued three fishermen who were stranded after they said the waters began to rise and move swiftly.

The incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. at the Weir Dam in Bristol, TN.

The Sullivan County fire department and the Kingsport lifesaving crew responded and found the men stranded on a small island.

Officials contacted the Tennessee Valley Authority about the situation and they shut off the water so that first responders could safely rescue the men.

The men told authorities, they fish there often and did not hear the warning siren that the dam was about to generate.

The sheriff’s office says it wants to remind “the public to use caution near dams. A large amount of water may be discharged without warning at any time.”

A list of the generation releases can be found on TVA’s website at www.tva.gov.