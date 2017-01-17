Bristol, VA nursing assistant charged with unlawful wounding

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A southwest Virginia nursing assistant is facing accusations of unlawful wounding after police received reports of possible elder abuse.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department reports, on January 13, offices arrested 26-year-old certified nursing assistant Alex Samaniego, of Hansonvile, VA, and charge him with one count of unlawful wounding.

Police say his arrest is the result of a report of elder abuse at Brookdale Bristol Senior Living Solutions located at #1 Liberty Place. The report, police say, involves a 94-year-old resident.

Samaniego was released from the Bristol, VA jail on a $5,000 bond.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department says the case is still under investigation.