Board to review Pearson Brick House in Sullivan Co. for national register

Anna Zook Goodwin Photography By Published:
(AP Photo/Jeff Adkins)
(AP Photo/Jeff Adkins)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A state board has scheduled a meeting to review proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee State Review Board is planning to meet Jan. 25 at the Tennessee Historical Commission in Nashville.

The board will vote on six nominations to the register. They are The Science Building in Putnam County; the William M. Murry House in Robertson County; Vose School in Blount County; Kern’s Bakery in Knox County; and the Charles Davis House and the Rock of Ages Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Shelby County.

The board also will review whether four properties should remain on the register. They are Weir House in Claiborne County; the H.C. Shiflett Barn in Meigs County; Pearson Brick House in Sullivan County; and the Bowers-Kirkpatrick Farmstead in Washington County.

