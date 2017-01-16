Virginia national parks free for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Hikers pause on ridge in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, photo
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s five national parks that usually charge an entrance fee will be free Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

WVEC-TV reports Assateague Island National Seashore, Colonial National Historical Park, George Washington Memorial Parkway’s Great Falls Park, Prince William Forest Park and Shenandoah National Park will be free to the public on Monday.

While no entrances fees will be collected, camping and tour fees may still apply.

Other free days at national parks this year include President’s Day on Feb. 20.

