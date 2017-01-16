Shiloh Baptist Church in Kingsport to hold Martin Luther King, Jr. Day vigil

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Shiloh Baptist Church in Kingsport will host with Rev. Kenneth Calvert the annual candlelight vigil tonight at 6 p.m. in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The vigil is the last event of the day, following Kingsport’s MLK parade and luncheon earlier.

Around 100 people are expected to participate in the vigil, which will also include Kingsport city council members, as well as Kingsport Police Chief David Quillin.

Musical performances by area youth will also take place at the vigil.

