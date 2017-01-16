Reports: Wife of Orlando nightclub gunman arrested

In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. A new document from the fire departments that responded to the massacre provides further details on the role of bomb-sniffing dogs during the three-hour standoff. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
(WJHL) – ABC News is reporting the wife of the gunman who shot and killed dozens of people at an Orlando nightclub was arrested by FBI in San Francisco.

This undated image shows Omar Mateen, who authorities say killed dozens of people inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, June 12, 2016. The gunman opened fire inside the crowded gay nightclub before dying in a gunfight with SWAT officers, police said. (MySpace via AP)
ABC reports gunman Omar Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, faces two federal charges: obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

ABC says her lawyer confirmed Salman is expected to be extradited to Florida and appear in court on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area.

Mateen was killed in a police shootout after killing 49 people in a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub.

Mateen allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

Salman moved to the San Francisco area after the massacre.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

