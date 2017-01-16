PHOTOS: ETSU students participate in MLK Day of service

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

ETSU students participate in a Day of Service on MLK Day

thumbnail_img_0885

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) –  Several East Tennessee State University students rolled up their sleeves by giving back to the community on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Many across the nation are honoring the Baptist minister and leader of the Civil Rights movement by using their day off from work or class to participate in a Day of Service.

Monday morning ETSU students reported for duty at Johnson City’s Habitat for Humanity store. The student volunteers constructed walls that will be used in future Habitat homes. Other ETSU students used their day off to volunteer at Coalition for Kids and the Carver Recreation Center, both in Johnson City.

