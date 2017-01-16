People in Kingsport celebrate 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – People in Kingsport had great weather to hit the streets for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade

This marks the 17th year for the event.

This year’s theme: “Our World, His Dream – Nonviolence, it’s a Choice.”

More than 100 people paraded down Kingsport’s Center Street Monday, to celebrate the life of Dr. King.

“Martin Luther King is a legacy and he represents civil rights and peaceful protest,” said participant Jacqui Sadlo.

They aimed to honor his dream in today’s world.

“I don’t care what you do in America, it has to be done nonviolently,” said parade organizer Ronnie Collins. “If you do it nonviolently then people can really sit and listen and you can get more done.”

People of all ages and backgrounds participated.

“It’s a good thing to see that others are willing to come and walk with us that don’t look like us,” Collins said.

He hoped Dr. King’s message of unity and love will transcend beyond the city of Kingsport.

“With our new president coming in, we should be praying for him,” Collins said. “We need to have a better attitude about where we’re going and what can happen.”

“We are always going to have differences of opinion but I believe that as a people there is a way Dr. Martin Luther King expressed that we can come together,” participant Carolyn Smith said.

The observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. day continued Monday night in Kingsport. Shiloh Baptist Church held a candlelight vigil to honor King’s works.

