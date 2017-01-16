Johnson City Mayor addresses downtown parking concerns

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Last year, more than a half dozen new businesses opened in downtown Johnson City. Some say progress comes at a price and in the downtown area, they say that price is limited parking.

For some parking in downtown Johnson City can be a nightmare

“If your going to find parking, you def have to come early,” Anthony Johnson said.

Just ask Anthony Johnson, who works downtown.

“I usually get here around 8:00 in the morning and find one or two spot available do to the business and growing traffic that it has,” Johnson said.

He isn’t the only one with parking concerns.

“We could use a little bit more parking,” Maria Dominguez said.

At busy times parking spaces are hard to find in downtown Johnson City, the mayor says he and other city leaders are looking into parking concerns.”

“What we are going to address is is there really a parking problem or do we need to direct people to where that available parking is,” David Tomita said.

Johnson City mayor David Tomita says there is parking downtown, including 100 spaces at the Northeast State parking garage. But the city plans on doing a study to see if more spots are needed.

“We know where the spaces are, we know when the heavy times are. we should be able to come down and look at the utilization, what is available,” Tomita said.

It is something businesses like Wild Wing cafe would appreciate. Especially on busy weekends like this past Saturday.

“What we saw a lot of was the side streets being utilized for parking, which it could create some hazards,” Louie Trivette said.

In the meantime, Mayor Tomita wants to better market existing parking so people like Anthony Johnson know where to go. A parking study was done in Johnson City two years ago.

