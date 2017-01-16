Hundreds participate in the Johnson City MLK Unity Walk

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – If you were in downtown Johnson City this afternoon, you probably noticed a large parade of people walking and singing thru the area.

Hundreds of walkers joined in the annual United for Change Unity Walk and Program, including several ministers, families and dignitaries from the city like Mayor David Tomita, Vice-Mayor Jenny Brock and Police Chief Mark Sirois.

Many walkers carried signs and banners as the group sang songs along the way. Many whole families walked the entire two miles and several brought their dogs along for the event.

The walk began and ended at Greater Love International Church in the Carver Community. The two mile route began at the church, traveled out Belmont, down Main St. To the Farmer’s Market, turned up Commerce St. and ran past Founder’s Park, turned up Whitney St. and then left on to Market St. and then back to the church for a chili lunch.

The group stopped at many of the intersections and different pastors and marchers said brief prayers before the group continued along the route. Johnson City Police were along to block the intersections and control traffic to keep the walkers safe.

