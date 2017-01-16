Greene County Bar to host free legal advice, expungement clinic; attorneys needed

(WJHL) – The Greene County Bar Association is giving back by hosting a free legal advice and expungement clinic.

The event will be held on Friday, January 20, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm in the sessions and juvenile courtrooms located at the Greene County Courthouse.

This is the GCBA’s inaugural clinic and they are expecting a large turnout.

Local attorneys from the GCBA are working closely with Greene County Circuit Court Clerk Pam Venerable, Greene County Sessions Judge Ken Bailey, Third Judicial Circuit Court Judge Tom Wright, Third Judicial Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Lane, and Christy Harris Paralegal with Legal Aid of East Tennessee.

Attorneys will answer questions about any legal matter such as pro se divorces and estates.

The expungement clinic is for people in the area who are eligible to have the criminal records cleared. This is a process that is meant to help people who have problems finding a job because of criminal records.

The GCBA says there are still in need of attorney volunteers. If you would like to volunteer contact Curt Collins, with C Collins Law Firm, at 423.972.4388 or email curt@ccollinslawfirm.com.