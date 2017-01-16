Gerald Sensabaugh officially named David Crockett’s head football coach

JONESBOROUGH, TN- As News Channel 11 Sports first reported on Friday, former Dallas Cowboy Gerald Sensabaugh has been named the next head football coach at David Crockett.

Here is the official release from David Crockett High School:

“The David Crockett High School Athletic Department is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Gerald Sensabaugh as the new head varsity football coach. DCHS Athletic Director Josh Kite says, “Gerald’s vision, character, integrity and leadership skills make him the right coach for the Pioneers”. Mr. Sensabaugh is a native of Kingsport, Tennessee who went on to an illustrious career in college and professional football. While attending Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, he was a football and track standout. His football teams appeared in two Class 5A state playoff games while in track he was a state champion in the triple jump.

Mr. Sensabaugh started his collegiate football career at East Tennessee State University. When the ETSU football program was disbanded after his junior year, he transferred to the University of North Carolina. In 2005, he set the vertical jump record at the NFL Scouting Combine with a jump of 46.0 inches.

Mr. Sensabaugh was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2005 in the fifth round (157th overall draft pick). In 2009, he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys where he was a very successful strong safety. He was released due to salary cap issues in March of 2013. He retired at this point to spend more time with his family, and returned to the Kingsport area. He served as an assistant football coach at Dobyns-Bennett High School last year (2015-2016).

Mr. Sensabaugh states that he knew David Crockett High School was the place he needed to be after his initial visit in December. He says he is extremely excited to work with the administration, coaches, and student athletes.

Peggy Wright, Principal at DCHS, states, “We wish to welcome Gerald to Pioneer Country and we look forward to the program he will build with our students!” Mrs. Wright has planned a “Meet and Greet” to welcome Coach Sensabaugh on January 17, 2017 at David Crockett High School at 6pm in the library for community members as well as members of the press to have an opportunity to meet and hear from Coach Sensabaugh.”