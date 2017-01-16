Erwin Motors closes its doors

ERWIN, TN (WJHL) – A popular business in Erwin has closed its doors.

Several people reached out to News Channel 11 wanting to know why Erwin Motors on North Main Avenue in Erwin closed.

Monday, we went searching for answers.

Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley told us the business closed on Friday.

We contacted the owner of the Ford Dealership, Todd Love, who didn’t want to comment. He did tell us he had been trying to work out a sale and told us it might go through.

Customer Don Lonon told us he had no idea the business closed.

“I really don’t know why they’re closed. I noticed yesterday they were. All the cars had been moved and locked up behind the fence and all. But I don’t know exactly why,” Lonon said.

No word if or when the business will reopen.

