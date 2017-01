KINGSPORT, TN- The Dobyns-Bennett bowling team picked up a comeback win over Hardin Valley Monday to earn a trip to the TSSAA state tournament.

DB trailed 5-3 after first game before rallying for the win. Cameron Phillips led the Indians, bowling a 656 series. Jared Vermillion chipped in with a 604 series. Dobyns-Bennett won the total pinfall 3300-3155.