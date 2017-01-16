Crews work to repair water line break on ETSU’s campus

By Published: Updated:
etsu-water-line-break-sg

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Crews were called to East Tennessee State University’s campus Monday evening to preform emergency maintenance on a broken water main.

Traffic was re-routed around Gilbreath Drive in front of Governor’s Hall to fix the break.

Crews told us the water main burst in two places sometime Monday afternoon, and they dug nearly six feet below the road to find the broken line.

The water main repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the night.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s