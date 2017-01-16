Crews work to repair water line break on ETSU’s campus

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Crews were called to East Tennessee State University’s campus Monday evening to preform emergency maintenance on a broken water main.

Traffic was re-routed around Gilbreath Drive in front of Governor’s Hall to fix the break.

Crews told us the water main burst in two places sometime Monday afternoon, and they dug nearly six feet below the road to find the broken line.

The water main repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the night.

