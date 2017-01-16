Church Hill PD asks for public’s help to solve Volunteer HS burglary

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Church Hill Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people that broke into Volunteer High School late Friday night.

The department posted surveillance photos on their Twitter page Saturday asking for tips about the incident.

CHPD asking for tips on Vandalism/ Burglary at Volunteer High School last night. Call Detective Mays @ 357-3487 ext. 2 with information. pic.twitter.com/HKrDmBJ6Lj — Church Hill Police (@chillpolice) January 14, 2017

Monday morning we met with Church Hill PD detective Ethan Mays on campus where he showed us where the vandals broke in.

“They threw a large piece of concrete through the window, then entered the window. They walk around in the lunchroom area which would also be called the commons area for approximately 5 minutes,” Mays said.

While Detective Mays said nothing was taken in this incident, it is not the only burglary case they are still trying to solve at the high school.

Mays said they are continuing to look for the person responsible for breaking in and stealing money from vending machines.

“They probably got a few hundred dollars out of it, there were several vending machines that they broke into,” Mays said.

Police do not believe the vending machine break-ins and this most recent burglary are related, but because there have been multiple incidents in recent years they are keeping a close watch in this area.

“It definitely is alarming that people can, seems like they can break into the school with a fair amount of ease. All we can do is, again work diligently to try to solve the burglaries,” Mays said.

We also reached out to Hawkins County Director of Schools Steve Starnes who sent us this statement:

“Video surveillance shows two male suspects throwing a brick paver through a window in the courtyard area and entering the building at 11:55 pm on Friday, January 13. They were in the building for approximately 4-5 minutes. Also, another window appears to have been kicked resulting it being cracked. Based on preliminary findings, there doesn’t appear to be any other damage or anything missing at this time. The damage was discovered at 6 am on Saturday, January 14 by a NJROTC instructor. Church Hill Police Dept. is handling the investigation and we ask that anyone with information which may help capture these individuals to please contact Detective Ethan Mays at 423-357-3487, ext. 2. Images of the suspects can be seen on the Church Police Dept. Twitter page.” -Steve Starnes

If you have any information that could help capture the suspects you are asked to call Church Hill Police at 423-357-3487 ext. 2.