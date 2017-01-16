3 people shot at MLK Day celebrations in Miami

Miami, FL (WCBD)- Authorities are on the scene in Miami, FL after 3 people were shot during Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

According to our affiliate WSVN, all three victims have been taken to the hospital, one transported as a trauma alert.

Witnesses say they heard four or six shots fired before the crowd rushed for safety.

Authorities have cleared the area and a witness says she saw a man in handcuffs on the ground, but it is unknown whether a suspect or suspects have been detained.

On a day that was supposed to be about peace, police search for the gunman in a still active scene.

House Representative John Lewis, a civil rights icon, was in Miami this morning to speak at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast.

Copyright 2017 WCBD. All rights reserved.