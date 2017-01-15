Your Weekly Constitutional: The Slave Trail of Tears

By Published:
Your Weekly Const.

Most of us have heard about the trans-Atlantic slave trade, one of the worst aspects of African-American slavery. But what happened to enslaved Africans once they reached the East Coast of the United States?  As it turns out, many of them still had a long way to go, into the even worse conditions in the interior of the Deep South, along routes that author Edward Ball calls “The Slave Trail of Tears.”

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s