Witness describes vehicle following burglary; Johnson City police make arrest

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is learning new information about a home burglary arrest Friday night in Johnson City.

A witness to a burglary on Mountcastle Drive described a car to police.

An officer spotted that car at the Exxon gas station at the corner of East Oakland and East Unaka.

Inside they found several pieces of jewelry and money belonging to the victim.

31-year-old Jessie Birchfield is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000.

Birchfield is in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.

