Witness describes vehicle following burglary; Johnson City police make arrest

justin By Published:
burglary

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is learning new information about a home burglary arrest Friday night in Johnson City.

A witness to a burglary on Mountcastle Drive described a car to police.

An officer spotted that car at the Exxon gas station at the corner of East Oakland and East Unaka.

Inside they found several pieces of jewelry and money belonging to the victim.

31-year-old Jessie Birchfield is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000.

Birchfield is in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s