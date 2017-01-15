UPDATE: THP investigates two crashes on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport, one person in custody

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is learning new information about two separate crashes Friday night that closed down parts of a Kingsport road.

At least two people were pulled from an embankment off Fort Henry Drive near Dillow Drive.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us a car traveling northbound hit the car in front of them, launching both cars into the embankment.

A THP report shows charges are pending for the driver of the car who caused the accident.

The driver of the car that was hit is in fair condition and the other driver was treated and released.

Part of this same road block, about a half mile down the road there was another accident involving a THP trooper responding to the scene.

THP tells us William Goebel collided with a trooper and tried to flee the scene.

Goebel is in custody at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, charges include DUI and possession of a handgun while intoxicated.

