Several fire departments called to scene of warehouse fire in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Sunday morning several fire crews were called to a warehouse fire in Rogersville just off of 11W in the 200 block of Highway 70 North.

Hawkins County dispatchers advised drivers to use caution in the area of 11W and the intersection of Highway 70 North, telling us several firefighters were still on scene putting out hot spots around 10a.m.

Dispatchers told our crews that traffic was moving slowly in that area, and that only one lane of traffic was open.

Hawkins County EMA posted this message on their Facebook page Sunday morning.

No further details were available Sunday morning.

